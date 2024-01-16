According to Okatani, most of the game was created by hand, while Midjourney, a hugely popular tool that turns text prompts into images, was used for the artwork of some icons. The above are linked to the soundtrack and illustrate the various audio tracks.

Foamstars contains some graphic elements made using the generative artificial intelligence . Producer Kosuke Okatani confirmed this to the microphones of the VGC newspaper, who responded to a direct question on the topic.

MidJourney

Is Foamstars similar to Splatoon?

“All the core elements of Foamstars, the gameplay and what makes it fun, are handmade. Having said that, we also wanted to experiment with artificial intelligence,” clarified the producerwho then added: “In terms of the amount of content in the game, it's 0.01% or less, but we used it to create icons within the game.”

In a subsequent statement, Square Enix he explained that he used very simple prompts to create abstract images. Given the quality of the results, the images were used as covers for the audio tracks. “Everything else was created by our development team.”

Generative artificial intelligence is one of the hot topics of the moment. It is inevitable that it will also be used in the world of video games. Moreover, Square Enix itself has already declared that it wants to use it massively in the development of its titles.