That would be from 7:00 pm according to central Mexico time. This fresh wave of content will include more characters, additional modes, and both free and paid cosmetic items. There are many things to look forward to!

The company also reminds us that Foamstars It is available as a download for PlayStation Plus members at no extra cost and until March 4 of the current year.

Regarding GROOVY DISCO, this season will continue until 5:00 pm PST (7:00 pm CST) on April 12, 2024.

Among its new features is Coiff Guy, presented at the Happy FriYAY Party event of the first season, Starry Pop. How can it be obtained?

Fountain: Square Enix.

Coiff Guy can be obtained for free at Foamstars as the Season Pass Tier 31 reward or immediately upon purchasing the Premium Pass.

Missions 4-6 will also arrive that allow you to learn more about the individual stories of the characters. So when you face the Dark Ramsey boss in Mission 6 you will arrive with perfected skills.

To the above we must add the following events limited to Foamstars:

Ranked Party: It includes two events, Ranked Party Lonestar from March 11 to 28, which is individual; and Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe, from April 4 to 7, which is for teams. This has seven ranks to climb — Silver Star, Gold Star, Platinum Star, Diamond Star, Super Star and Party Legend — and by earning enough points you can participate in Rank-Up Trials.

Extreme Party: Includes two special themed modes, All Coiff Guy Party, from March 22 to 24 and where all players participate; and Super Duel Party, from March 29 to 31, which is 1 vs. style. 1.

Happy FriYAY Party: Nobody wins or loses and it serves to meet Chloe Noir. The first half is from March 14 to 16 and the second from April 4 to 5.

Fountain: Square Enix.

It is clear that much can be expected about Foamstars, whose release is fresh in the minds of many players. All we have to do is wait and see what else is on the way.

Apart from Foamstars We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

