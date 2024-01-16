SQUARE ENIX has finally revealed the release date for FOAMSTARSarena shooter coming soon on PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4. The title will be available free for all subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service starting from the next one February 6 as part of the monthly games. Those who do not have a subscription to the service, or who will not redeem it by March 4, will be able to purchase it at the price of €29.99 starting from March 5th.

The software house has also anticipated that a Premium Season Pass for the price of €5.99. Thanks to it we will be able to get early access to characters, cosmetic items and much more. The characters can also be obtained with the free version of the pass, but we will not have immediate access. The company also revealed that it intends to support the game with new content for at least one year since its release.

Three competitive game modes will be available at launch, these are:

Destroy the star – a team deathmatch where the rules will change during the battle.

– a team deathmatch where the rules will change during the battle. Survival bathroom – the teams will be divided into attack and defense and will have to support each other to win.

– the teams will be divided into attack and defense and will have to support each other to win. Rubber Duck Festival – the teams will have to fight for possession of the rubber duck, until they reach their goal.

He will also be present a PvE mode, playable both alone and in co-op, during which we will have to protect Bath Vegas from hordes of random enemies. By completing challenges in this mode we will be able to advance more quickly through the Season Pass.

FOAMSTARS – Overview Get ready to participate in the foaming chaos of FOAMSTARS, the new 4v4 group shooter for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 where you have to use foam to attack, build and defend! Have fun and compete in the eccentric city of Bath Vegasin which a bizarre and lively cast of athletes participate in the tournament FOAMCRASH. Choose from a diverse set of characters, each with unique playstyles, weapons and abilities, to dominate the battlefield, gain the advantage and keep your opponents on the defensive. Since foam is the main weapon and allows you to move nimbly by sliding across the game's busy maps, competitors must learn to use the dynamics of moving and building to assemble, block and overwhelm their opponents. Do you have what it takes to become a FOAMSTAR? MAIN FEATURES A competitive experience for everyone: A combination of PvP and PvE modes for up to eight players, with four-on-four matches, solo or team co-op with three teammates. Players can enjoy competitive PvP to become the ultimate FOAMSTAR or play more relaxed with friends in PvE to protect Bath Vegas from bubble monsters.

A combination of PvP and PvE modes for up to eight players, with four-on-four matches, solo or team co-op with three teammates. Players can enjoy competitive PvP to become the ultimate FOAMSTAR or play more relaxed with friends in PvE to protect Bath Vegas from bubble monsters. FOAMING and strategically chaotic gameplay: Manipulate the foam to control the battlefield. Create slippery surfaces to speed around the arena, build walls to defend yourself from attacks or create elevated positions from which to destroy your opponents. Or foam your rivals and eliminate them!

Manipulate the foam to control the battlefield. Create slippery surfaces to speed around the arena, build walls to defend yourself from attacks or create elevated positions from which to destroy your opponents. Or foam your rivals and eliminate them! Master special skills to win: Learn to use skills from superstar of each character to have an advantage and turn the tide of the battle in your favor. Sneak and slide beneath bubbling bubbles, build defensive walls with bubble airstrikes, shoot lasers from high-density bubbles, and more…

Learn to use skills from superstar of each character to have an advantage and turn the tide of the battle in your favor. Sneak and slide beneath bubbling bubbles, build defensive walls with bubble airstrikes, shoot lasers from high-density bubbles, and more… Triumph in three exhilarating multiplayer PvP modes across nine unique maps: Destroy the star: Compete to win in a team deathmatch-style mode, where the rules change throughout the match depending on the number of eliminations you score and suffer. Survival bathroom: The teams are split in half and must focus on offense or defense. Players on the outside can help their teammates with defensive foam, while those in the arena fight head-to-head for victory. Rubber Duck Festival : Get ready for an unrivaled foam party. Teams must run to the center of the level and fight for possession of the rubber duck. Climb the duck and defend your position while dancing to advance it towards the opponent's goal and win the game.

Foamstar Missions And team : Protect Bath Vegas from the advance of the bubble monsters in a series of random wave attacks in solo and PvE co-op modes. Survive waves and complete challenges to gain experience and progress through the Season faster.

Protect Bath Vegas from the advance of the bubble monsters in a series of random wave attacks in solo and PvE co-op modes. Survive waves and complete challenges to gain experience and progress through the Season faster. Unlock rewards by completing challenges: Complete the challenges permanent, in time And weekly to get awesome rewards, including new characters.

Complete the challenges permanent, in time And weekly to get awesome rewards, including new characters. Customize your FOAMSTARs: Choose from a wide range of character skins, digital stickers, slide boards and foam gun skins. You can also decorate the lobby to reflect your FOAMSTAR style. ONE YEAR OF CONTENTS FOAMSTARS will be updated with free seasonal themed content throughout the year. Seasons will offer a variety of new experiences, cosmetic items, playable characters, maps and game modes. Each Season will offer an optional Premium Season Pass priced at €5.99. Those who purchase the Premium Season Pass will immediately unlock Pass characters and will be able to obtain additional Season-specific cosmetics. To progress through the Season Pass, you need to earn XP by participating in PvP battles, completing missions, or beating challenges. With each level unlocked, players gain items to enhance their FOAMSTARS gaming experience.

