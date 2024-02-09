The launch of Foamstars it happened a bit quietly, despite the game having been positively received in the first tests, but at this point several problems are emerging with the Square Enix game, also due to microtransactions which are coming heavily criticized by players.

As we have seen, the first reviews tend to be negative, from the press and users, and the trend seems to have stabilized on a less than enthusiastic reception for the particular foam-based shooter, and one of the elements most criticized by the public seems to be in-app purchases in the game.

Not so much for their simple presence, given that in a live service they are now accepted as a standard, but rather for the organization of these products and prices applied by Square Enix, even considered “crazy”, in some cases.