The launch of Foamstars it happened a bit quietly, despite the game having been positively received in the first tests, but at this point several problems are emerging with the Square Enix game, also due to microtransactions which are coming heavily criticized by players.
As we have seen, the first reviews tend to be negative, from the press and users, and the trend seems to have stabilized on a less than enthusiastic reception for the particular foam-based shooter, and one of the elements most criticized by the public seems to be in-app purchases in the game.
Not so much for their simple presence, given that in a live service they are now accepted as a standard, but rather for the organization of these products and prices applied by Square Enix, even considered “crazy”, in some cases.
There are some somewhat questionable cases
To tell the truth, most of the items on sale seem to have prices rather in line with the standard ones in similar cases, but evidently there are some packages that have done rage some players.
In particular, someone pointed out how the “Special Sets”, which include various aesthetic elements for various characters, cost 45 dollars, which is practically the same as the entire collection of the Yakuza series on Steam (at a discount), which can be seen as “crazy”, according to the strongest comments, or “questionable” for more measured users.
In short, the road for Foamstars seems to be a bit uphill, but the game has good potential and we are waiting to see how Square Enix will fare with this new one live service for PS5 and PCwhich was also launched directly in the PlayStation Plus Essential catalog for the month of February 2024.
