February is a special month for Square Enix, since Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will finally be available. However, this will not be the only production that this company will give us in the coming weeks, since it has been confirmed that Foamstars will also reach our hands in February 2024. Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Foamstars will reach PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 6 worldwide. As happened with games like Fall Guys and Destruction All-Stars, PlayStation Plus users will be able to download the new Square Enix title at no additional cost throughout its first month on the market. For those unfamiliar, Foamstars is described as a third-person shooter where two teams of four players compete to fill a stage with foam. In total there are three game modes, Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival, and Rubber Duck Party. As it is a game as a service, a PS Plus subscription will be required to play online, and a battle pass with cosmetic content will also be available for all users. We remind you that Foamstars will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on February 6, 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about this game here.



Editor's Note: Foamstars looks like a more complicated version of Splatoon, which isn't a bad thing. The style of play that Nintendo presented to us is extremely fun and addictive, and if Square Enix's new title manages to be similar, then PlayStation users will have a great exclusive on their hands. Via: Square Enix The post FoamStars now has a release date! first appeared on Atomix.

