In the course of State of Play this evening Sony Interactive Entertainment And SQUARE ENIX they showed once again FOAMSTARSthe multiplayer title coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the first months of 2024.

With this new trailer the chocobo company announces that it will soon be possible to try the title first hand thanks to an open beta test to be held from September 30th to October 2nd.

START: 9/30/2023, 03:00 CEST

END: 02/10/2023, 8:59 CEST

You can find an overview of the characters below.

Soa – stylish idol who has mastered the art of acrobatically controlling bubbles.

– stylish idol who has mastered the art of acrobatically controlling bubbles. Jet Justice – a self-proclaimed hero who roams the streets of Bath Vegas to keep them safe.

– a self-proclaimed hero who roams the streets of Bath Vegas to keep them safe. Tonix – a brilliant inventor who is brimming with curiosity and is eager to test her inventions on the battlefield.

– a brilliant inventor who is brimming with curiosity and is eager to test her inventions on the battlefield. ΔGito – a professional gamer who continues to dominate the world of e-sports and now wants to demonstrate his prowess in other fields.

– a professional gamer who continues to dominate the world of e-sports and now wants to demonstrate his prowess in other fields. Pen Gwyn – penguin soldier ready to kill anyone who opposes his fight against global warming.

– penguin soldier ready to kill anyone who opposes his fight against global warming. Mel T – owner and face of an ice cream brand. She may look innocent and cute, but this CEO has an edge.

– owner and face of an ice cream brand. She may look innocent and cute, but this CEO has an edge. The Baristador – a refined gentleman full of mystery. Some may find it hard to believe that he is the owner of an unassuming bar.

– a refined gentleman full of mystery. Some may find it hard to believe that he is the owner of an unassuming bar. Rave Breakers – a clean freak who wants to eliminate all the party animals and clean up the competition.

FOAMSTARS – Open Beta Party trailer

Source: State of Play on PlayStationBlog

