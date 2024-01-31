SQUARE ENIX has released new details about Season 1 of FOAMSTARSthe next one coming February 6 for subscribers to PlayStation Plus. During the season there will be three game modes: Ranking partywhich we can play either alone or in a team, Extreme Partyin which we will always have to use different rules, e Happy FriYAY Festivalwhere you can try out the next upcoming character.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you what the game will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Those who don't redeem it with the PS+ will be able to purchase it starting March 5th. Good vision!

FOAMSTARS – Season 1

Source: SQUARE ENIX