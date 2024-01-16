Everything is fine season will offer new “experiences, cosmetic elements, usable characters, maps and game modes”, according to the developers of Foamstars. Characters, modes and maps will all be obtainable for free.

Foamstars will PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusive . From March 5, 2024 it will be on sale for €29.99 on PlayStation Store. It will be divided into Seasons which will offer an optional Premium Pass which will cost €5.99 and will include an immediate unlock for characters and additional cosmetic elements.

Square Enix has revealed new information about Foamstars , its Splatoon-style shooter. Among the various new features is the fact that Foamstars will be one of the PS Plus games February 2024: All PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers will be able to claim the game from February 6th to March 4th .

At the time of release they will be there three 4 vs 4 PvP modes: Destroy the Star, Survival Bathroom and Rubber Duck Party. Each mode will have three maps.

They will be there then PvE content with Foamastar and team missions, for those who want to play alone or with friends against the computer. The aim is to protect Bath Vegas through a series of random encounters. This is a way to learn how to play the game in the best way and prepare for PvP.

Additionally, Foamstars will include a number of challenges with various rewards, including playable characters and experience bonuses for the Season Pass. From launch there will be six characters, plus one unlockable via the Season Pass and one as a challenge reward. Each character can be customized on an aesthetic level.

Square Enix also revealed details about the Rubber Duck Party modein which you have to reach the center of the level and climb a rubber duck which will then be pushed towards the opponent's goal: arriving on the opponents' side you win.

