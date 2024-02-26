Rocco Parish he can use a foam-shooting weapon that resembles a rocket launcher to destroy enemies from afar with very powerful shots. His skills include a close-quarters body slam inspired by his past as a professional wrestler.

Among the major innovations brought by this season is a new character, a bizarre fighter called Rocco Parrocco.

As reported by the publisher, each season of Foamstars will last approximately 5 weeks, with Groovy Disco inaugurating this organization with a launch set for March 8, 2024 .

Foamstars It's been out for three weeks but it's already time for one to arrive new season apparently, with the Groovy Disco which will start in a few days, as announced by Square Enix with a presentation trailer for this new batch of content.

New details on season 2

Rocco Parrocco in all its splendor

It will be possible to unlock Rocco Parrocco by reaching rank 31 Pass for the season, while for those who purchase the Premium Pass it will be available immediately. The new season also brings with it a new Pass: you can obtain XP in online games, completing missions or overcoming challenges to progress in the ranks and unlock rewards, with free elements and other paid ones, as per tradition.

To the current ones Missions further missions 4 to 6 will then be added, with the latter introducing Dark Ramzey and offering a tougher challenge than the previous bosses. You will be able to compete solo in the Lone Star Ranking Party or as a team in the Tribal Style Ranking Party, both available in Groovy Disco.

The rankings of Foamstars are divided into seven categories: Bronze Star, Silver Star, Gold Star, Platinum Star, Diamond Star, Power Star and Party Legend. It is possible to climb the ranks by accumulating points (RP), which then allow you to take part in a test which, if completed, allows you to move up to the next category.

The Lone Star Ranking Party begins on March 12, while the Tribal Style Ranking Party begins on April 5. The Extreme Party will be held twice during Groovy Disco: the first event, is the Rocco Parrocco themed Party, in which each player takes on the role of the character in question, while the second event, Super Duel Party, introduces intense 1vs1 battles .

The new multiplayer game from Square Enix has not fully convinced either the international newspapers or our editorial staff, as reported in the Foamstars review.