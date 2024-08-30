SQUARE ENIX officially announces that FOAMSTARS will go free-to-play. The multiplayer shooter for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be downloadable and playable for free from next October 4thwith or without a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Below you will find more details and the new trailer introducing the seventh season GOLDEN BEATSleaving today.

The game will be available for all PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players.

MILAN (August 30, 2024)– Today, SQUARE ENIX® announced that FOAMSTARS™the dynamic 4v4 online shooter, will go free-to-play on PlayStation®5 (PS5®) and PlayStation®4 (PS4®) starting October 4 at 3:00 AM PDT.

Players, with or without a PlayStation®Plus subscription, will be able to access the game directly to enjoy it without any entry cost. Players who have downloaded FOAMSTARS before the transition to free-to-play can continue their soapy adventure without any problems, but they will receive a free “Legacy Gift” to enhance their experience, which includes 12 exclusive Bubble Beastie skins in various colors, an exclusive Slideboard design, and a title: “Legacy.” More details on how to get the Legacy Gift will be coming soon.

Ahead of the free-to-play launch, players can enjoy Season 7 of FOAMSTARS, GOLDEN BEATSwhich brings the festive fun from now until October 3.

Watch the announcement trailer of GOLDEN BEATS here.

In GOLDEN BEATSplayers will be able to witness the debut of the new Foamstar, Bublo, as well as two new seasonal events, including RANKED PARTY, where players compete to rank up in one of seven ranked modes in teams or solo, and EXTREME PARTY, which features multiple events, all with special rules!

With the Season Pass GOLDEN BEATSplayers will receive Bublo, the Ramzey foam gun skin, and the Coiff Guy character skin for free. Players can also earn XP by completing battles, missions, and weekly challenges to advance through the season’s levels and earn various rewards such as additional skins and items. Players who purchase the Premium Season Pass, available for €5.99, will get even more rewards, as all achievements up to each player’s current level will be unlocked immediately.

FOAMSTARS is rated PEGI 12.

An Internet connection is required to play FOAMSTARS.

