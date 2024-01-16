













Starting March 5, those interested in Foamstars You can buy it in the PS Store at a price of $29.99. To encourage users to give it a try, Square Enix assured that have enough content to support you for at least a year. They also showed some of their game modes.

Along with the modes Smash the Star, where everyone gangs up against one player; and Happy Bath Survival, where two teams must fill the arena with their foam, a new one comes. This will be called Rubber Duck Party and involves a rubber duck that we must guide towards a goal. The way to make it move forward is to put ourselves in its head and if we dance we will make it go faster.

Source: Square Enix

It was also announced that Foamstars It will have a players versus the stage mode. In this we will have to fight against waves of foammonsters and survive their constant attacks until we win. Here you can play on your own or in the company of your friends.

How will Foamstar keep players engaged?

Foamstars It will have always active missions, as well as temporary and weekly missions that will give rewards to users, including new characters. As if this were not enough, it will also be divided into various seasons, each with its battle pass.

These passes will come in free or paid format and depending on which one the players have are the rewards they will unlock. This will be very useful for customization, which will allow us to change the appearance of characters, their weapons and the boards with which they slide through the foam.

Source: Square Enix

The battle pass for each season of Foamstars It will cost $5.99 and will come with a lot of aesthetic content. Although nothing is confirmed yet, Its developers are open to characters from other Square Enix sagas joining the party. Will you give it a chance when it comes out?

