According to the trailer, players who enter the beta will be able to try two modes of play. Foamstars. One is known as Smash the Star. In it one of the players will be the ‘star’ and the rest will have to eliminate him to win. Apparently the lone user will be stronger and have more abilities than the others.

The other mode is Happy Bath Survival. Here each team must fill the sand with their respective colors of soap. This will be in a 2 vs 2 mode where there will also be help coming from outside. Both modes look very fun.

As if that were not enough, the open beta of Foamstars He will let us meet eight characters from his cast. From the apparent cheerleader Soa, to a refined gentleman known as The Baristador. So if it catches your attention, don’t forget to try it during those dates.

What is Foamstars?

foamstar is a multiplayer group shooter that will come exclusively to PS4 and PS5. Here two teams of four members will face each other using various weapons that shoot soap foam. Depending on the game mode, the objective will be: whether we should eliminate players or fill the arena with foam.

For now it doesn’t have a specific release date, but Square Enix is ​​working hard to make it a fun experience.. Maybe after the open beta arrives and they receive feedback from players they will be encouraged to give it a launch day. Does it catch your attention?

