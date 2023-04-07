The trade unions and employers in regional transport have reached an agreement on a new collective labor agreement. Trade union FNV negotiator Marijn van der Gaag informed the ANP news agency in the night from Thursday to Friday.

The employees receive a structural 15 percent increase in wages over 27 months and are entitled to a one-off payment of one thousand euros. Measures will also be taken to reduce the workload.

Van der Gaag tells ANP that he is satisfied with the agreement. “In terms of pay rise, we are taking very good steps.” However, the deal still has to be presented to the members of the union, according to Van der Gaag. According to him, the CNV trade union has also agreed to the agreement.

In recent months, drivers from Arriva, EBS, Qbuzz and Keolis, among others, have stopped working. The collective bargaining conflict revolved around, among other things, wage increases and measures against the staff shortage in public transport, absenteeism and high work pressure. Because of the high inflation, the unions wanted a larger wage increase than the employers said they could offer.

According to Van der Gaag, agreements have also been made about reducing the workload. For example, there will be improvements to the schedules and extra breaks will be added.