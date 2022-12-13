Part of the employees in care and student transport will again lay down work throughout the country on Thursday for a better collective labor agreement, the trade union FNV reports. Two weeks ago, drivers also stopped working.

A major pain point for the drivers is the lack of continued payment in the event of illness, according to FNV. ‘Every time they call in sick, they don’t get paid for a day. After that, they only receive part of their wages. That’s something from the last century. If an employer really cares about his employees, he won’t ask them for money if they fall ill, but simply continue to pay their salary properly.’

If employers do not agree with the employees' demands after Thursday's strike, the union threatens with a multi-day strike in January. Members of the CNV Vakmensen trade union agreed last week to agreements on a new collective labor agreement. FNV then rejected that proposal.

The CAO in student and care transport applies, among other things, to drivers who take children from their home to special education or day care and back home. For example, these children may have autism, ADHD or Down syndrome.