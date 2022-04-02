Partly due to the high costs of groceries, petrol and energy, many people have no money left at the end of the month. Three out of ten people are even short of money, according to the FNV trade union, based on its own survey among nearly 20,000 members.

The survey included workers, people on benefits and retirees. According to FNV, 42 percent of them are afraid of debt. As a cost-cutting measure, many people (65 percent) turn the heating down or off. A majority also say they save on daily shopping in the supermarket. Some no longer buy clothes and some have canceled subscriptions. 6 percent also say they skip a meal.

“The figures from our study are a lot more alarming than the income effects estimated by the CPB, especially for people with lower to moderate incomes,” said Vice-President Zakaria Boufangacha, who wants wages to be compensated for price increases. He also calls the 800 euro energy surcharge that the cabinet has promised to people with a low income ‘a drop in the ocean’. See also The British prime minister was accused of regular participation in parties

According to Boufangacha, the main solution to the problem is that wages will rise. “Unfortunately, we see that wages have been lagging behind economic growth and therefore company profits for years,” said the vice-chairman. “A majority rightly say they want more wages. And the results also underline once again that the minimum wage and benefits are really too low. They go up far too late and far too little.”

The trade union CNV is also concerned about the costs incurred. On Friday, he argued that the cabinet should do everything in its power to maintain the purchasing power of the Dutch, after Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported that inflation had risen to almost 12 percent last month.

The Central Planning Bureau (CPB) previously calculated that the purchasing power of the Dutch could fall by more than 3 percent this year, partly due to the war in Ukraine.