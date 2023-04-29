with videoEmployees of Albert Heijn distribution centers will continue their strike next week and FNV does not intend to resume collective bargaining talks with the supermarket company, says trade union leader Levin Zühlke-van Hulzen.



Economy editorial



Apr 29 2023

,,The basis for further discussion is a wage increase of 10 percent and no deterioration in terms of employment. Those are the preconditions and Albert Heijn does not meet them, so a conversation is of little use,” says Zühlke-van Hulzen. “We have been very compliant. We initially asked for a 14 percent wage increase,” he continues.

Albert Heijn previously proposed a wage increase of 8 percent, but unions think that is not enough. A spokeswoman for the supermarket group emphasizes that the company wants to talk further. “We want to see if we can work it out together, we are prepared to take steps. Not only on the wage offer, but also on other aspects of the collective labor agreement,” the spokeswoman said earlier in the day. “But you both have to be willing to do something.” See also Energy | The US accuses major oil exporters of colluding with Russia

The strike started on Sunday night in the distribution centers in Zwolle and Pijnacker. More distribution centers are now participating in the strike. According to the trade unionist, the strikes will continue in the coming days at the distribution locations in Zaandam, Zwolle, Geldermalsen, Pijnacker and Tilburg. “The shelves will become increasingly emptier in the coming days.”

Text continues below the photo.

Empty shelves at Albert Heijn XL at the Jacobslaan in Nijmegen, due to strikes at the distribution centers. © De Gelderlander



‘Completely flattened’

According to Zühlke-van Hulzen, the distribution center in Zwolle was completely shut down on Saturday afternoon. “Until now, the strike was almost exclusively of the people employed by Albert Heijn. This afternoon the temporary workers all walked out and joined the strike. Work has come to a complete standstill there now,” said the driver. It concerns about a hundred temporary workers.

According to Albert Heijn, the strike affects almost half of the chain’s supermarkets. Exactly how big the impact is differs per store. Sometimes it is noticed that, for example, the fruit and vegetable shelf and the bread racks are much emptier than normal. It also happens that people miss out on products with a longer shelf life. See also Parliament | Mikko Kärnä admitted that he had written on an old anti-immigrant and anti-Sámi blog

Text continues below the photo.

Employees of an Albert Heijn distribution center demonstrated on Friday in front of an AH branch in Zaandam. © ANP



Intimidation of striking employees

Earlier on Saturday, the supermarket chain denied that striking employees of distribution centers are facing intimidation and are at risk of being fired if they do not go to work. “Everyone has the right to strike, whether you are a permanent employee or a temporary worker, it doesn’t matter. That right is not restricted,” said a spokeswoman for the supermarket group.

Trade unions FNV and CNV stated on Friday evening that Albert Heijn employees are intimidated and that part-timers are personally approached by managers. According to the unions, temporary workers would also be told that they can only do the most tedious tasks, or that they will receive a worse work schedule if they do not get started. Some temporary workers should also promise not to join a union when signing their employment contract.

“What the employment agencies we work with are accused of, does not happen. We don’t do that and the employment agencies don’t do that,” emphasizes Albert Heijn’s spokeswoman. See also Australia settles French submarine dispute for 550 million euros

The Albert Heijn XL in Schuytgraaf in Arnhem: due to the strike in distribution centers, the dairy shelf is becoming increasingly empty. © DG



Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.