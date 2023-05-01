FNV staff will strike on Tuesday, the union announced in a press release on Monday. The FNV board did not comply with the demand for a one-off inflation correction of 14 percent and then an automatic increase in line with the prices. The last offer was for an increase of 3 to 7 percent, and then an increase of up to 5 percent per year.

It has never happened before that the FNV, which normally advocates better working conditions at other employers, itself strikes. Judith Westhoek, director of FNV Personeel, calls it “extremely disappointing” in a statement that the management did not comply with the demands of the employees. “FNV employees are just as entitled to fair collective agreements that fit this time. It is painful that we have to take action and strike for this.”

This Monday, the FNV staff will also carry out a “visibility action” during the march organized by the union on the occasion of Labor Day. Activists then walk along in yellow shirts and “audibly” ask for attention. The FNV spoke up Twitter of a “day of battle but also of celebration.”

‘Almost unanimous support’

A spokesperson for FNV Personeel expects hundreds of colleagues to report to Utrecht on Tuesday. “The members’ meeting in the run-up to the strike was very well attended, and there was almost unanimous support.” In total, the union has about 1,700 employees.

The management of the FNV does not want to add anything to an earlier statement at this time, says a spokesperson. In it, the board spoke of a “responsibility to handle the money of the members carefully and to ensure a balanced budget”.