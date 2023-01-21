Trade union FNV has today filed a complaint with the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) against five municipalities. These are Nieuwegein, Houten, IJsselstein, Lopik and Veenendaal. Until last June, they used a so-called fraud score card when their residents applied for benefits. This while the judge already banned this method in 2020.

For example, if you were a hairdresser or construction worker, or if you lived in the ‘wrong’ neighbourhood, you ran a good chance, according to FNV, of ending up in the category of ‘potential fraudster’. Since 2004, this so-called fraud score card has been used by no less than 158 municipalities. In 2020, the use of such indicators on the risk of fraud was banned by the court.

Additional checks by the Tax and Customs Administration

The Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) urged municipalities to immediately stop using the fraud scorecard. Most municipalities responded to this, with the exception of the five municipalities against which FNV has now filed a complaint. They only stopped after a revealing broadcast of Argos in June 2022. See also Moraes ordered operation against businessmen based on news



Quote

This is a result of years of government policy in which people on benefits are portrayed as freeloaders FNV Vice President Kitty Jong

As a result of that broadcast, FNV opened a hotline where benefit recipients could check whether they were labeled as a possible fraudster when applying for benefits. The reporting center received a total of 165 reports. More than 50 percent of the reporters had no idea why they were suspected. According to FNV, there are harrowing stories of people who received a home visit or extra check on finances from the Tax and Customs Administration as a result of the system.

Surcharge affair

According to FNV vice president Kitty Jong, this is exemplary of how the government treats its citizens and shows how great the need is to change this. Jong: ,,This is a result of years of government policy in which people on benefits are portrayed as freeloaders. While research has shown for years that benefit fraud is negligible.”

Risk indicators were also used in the benefits affair. The Tax and Customs Administration has been reprimanded and fined for this by the Dutch Data Protection Authority. The FNV wants the regulator to now also impose a fine on the five municipalities.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.