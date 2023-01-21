Trade union FNV reports to the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) against five municipalities, the organization itself said. The municipalities continued to use the fraud scorecard, while the court banned this in 2020 and advised the Association of Municipalities (VNG) to stop using the method. With the controversial fraud detection method, municipalities determined on the basis of established risk factors whether someone was regarded as a potential fraudster.

In June 2022, collaborating journalists from Lighthouse Reports, Argos and NRC revealed that the municipalities of Nieuwegein, Lopik, Veenendaal, Houten and IJsselstein had adhered to the fraud score card after the court’s ruling and the advice of the VNG. After that, these municipalities were the last to stop using the controversial method.

The FNV hotline set up following the revelation received 165 reports. Benefit recipients could see for themselves whether they were classified as potential fraudsters. More than half of the reporters had no idea why they were suspected, according to FNV.

Shaky scientific foundation

The fraud scorecard was used by 158 municipalities between 2004 and 2020. Those applying for benefits during that period had a high chance of being assessed according to this method. But the method was “particularly careless” and the scientific basis is shaky, responsible officials from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment wrote in 2020.

For example, people in caravans, residents of a non-self-contained room and people with professions such as hairdresser, window cleaner, taxi driver or construction worker had an extra high chance of being checked. Those who lived in a good neighborhood or had their own house were less likely to be checked and were guided through the application procedure more quickly. The FNV says it expects the AP to impose a fine on the five municipalities.