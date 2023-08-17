Trade union FNV wants the minimum hourly wage to go to 16 euros gross to prevent one million Dutch people from living in poverty next year. ‘While we as a country have never been so rich.’

The minimum wage is now slightly above 12 euros per hour. For a long time, the union advocated increasing that to 14 euros, but according to the union, that is no longer enough with the current inflation.

Tuur Elzinga, chairman of the FNV, speaks of a necessary redistribution of billions of euros. Initial calculations show that this amounts to more than 10 billion euros. "A lot of money, but record profits are being made, while the money remains with the top of the companies and with the shareholders; it does not reach the large groups of employees. The Netherlands has never been so rich. While not only minimum wages, but also middle incomes are in danger of falling through the ice. We have to put a stop to that."

The AOW and other benefits should also increase in line with the higher hourly wages, and the rent and care allowance and the child-related budget should also increase further.

In the doldrums

FNV comes with the demand a day after the Central Bureau of Statistics reports that the Netherlands has entered a recession. Elzinga is not impressed. ,,Do not panic. The economy is in a bit of a slump. And that is largely caused by lagging domestic spending. Small SMEs are the first to suffer from reduced purchasing power. They are the first to fall over. Our demand is therefore not only about purchasing power, but also about jobs. We need to stimulate the economy by helping people who keep the economy running.”

The CNV union already announced yesterday that it would not adjust the collective labor agreement policy due to the recession and that it would maintain the wage demand of plus 10 percent.

Shopping has become more expensive due to the current inflation. © ANP / ANP



Today, the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) is issuing new forecasts about how the economy, our purchasing power and poverty will develop in the Netherlands. The institute also provides an estimate of the financial room for maneuver that the next government will have.

FNV responds to this with the higher hourly wage. “The cabinet is now working on the budget for next year. And we are coming up with it now because all political parties are working on their election manifestos. If we wait until after the summer, we’ll be too late.”

Poverty choice

According to Elzinga, the fact that the cabinet is outgoing is not an argument for doing nothing. "The Cabinet and the House of Representatives have the constitutional task of offering everyone in this country social security. Taking no action is also a conscious political choice: a choice in favor of poverty. The cabinet is outgoing, but the House of Representatives is not. He has instructed Rutte and his people in a motion to prevent poverty from increasing due to the fall of the cabinet. The Senate has passed a motion to halve child poverty by 2025. Structural measures are absolutely necessary for this. And fast too."

The 16 euros gross does not come out of the blue. FNV says that the calculation is based on the European poverty risk limit of 60 percent of the so-called median income, in short: the middle income in a country. “Then you prevent poverty among large groups of people. Other countries such as Ireland do the same,” says Elzinga.