The power structure in the workplace in the media and culture sector needs to be significantly improved. This is what the trade union FNV Media & Culture says in response to a survey among some of its own members. This shows that half of the employees have had to deal with bullying or intimidation in the past year. That is seven times more than the national average, according to the union.

