Employees of the trade union FNV will strike at the union itself on Tuesday. According to FNV director Judith Westhoek, who negotiates wages on behalf of the union’s staff, FNV should give its own people a higher wage increase. “FNV employees are just as entitled to fair collective agreements that fit this time,” she says.

The strike is expected to last all day on Tuesday. Westhoek thinks that FNV employees are on strike all over the country. As a result, there is a chance that the union will be difficult or impossible to reach on Tuesday. Planned strikes in other sectors will continue as usual.

Ultimatum

Many companies, such as Albert Heijn and dairy group FrieslandCampina, are campaigning for higher wages these days. Trade union FNV demands repair of purchasing power that has been eroded by high inflation. Employers who do not want to comply with the demands of the union can expect an ultimatum and actions and strikes.

But besides representing the interests of its members, the union is also an employer. And workers at the union are also demanding restoration of purchasing power and automatic price compensation, with wages rising in line with inflation.

Giving a good example

But so far the union offers its own staff too little, according to FNV Personeel, the internal representative of the employees. “The union must lead by example. That means that inflation must be corrected and automatic price compensation must be introduced,” said Judith Westhoek director at FNV Personeel in a statement last week.

Our hundreds of FNV negotiators also demand this from other employers and it is not the case that inflation has passed FNV employees by. Now is therefore the time for our employer to put words into action”, says Westhoek

Better offer pay rise

The FNV offers a wage increase of 3 to 7 percent and partial price compensation. But the staff isn't happy about that. The board had until Monday to come up with a better offer.