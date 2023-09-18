Trade union FNV demands that wages rise between 5 and 14 percent next year. This is necessary because many people have difficulty making ends meet due to high inflation, the association says.

The union traditionally presents its central wage demand the day before Budget Day. That requirement becomes the focus of all collective labor agreement negotiations. In addition to the wage increase, the union also wants the minimum wage to be increased and wages to automatically increase with inflation.

Earlier, the CNV trade union also announced the wage requirement for 2024. CNV wants a pay increase of between 4 and 10 percent. At companies where a significant wage increase has already been agreed this year, the wage increase may remain limited.

Good luck

The unions have already achieved success. The average wage increase this year is 7.4 percent, employers’ association AWVN recently reported. That is a historically large wage increase and considerably higher than the 3.8 percent for 2022. But it lags behind the 14.3 percent that the FNV demanded last year. See also STF sentences Collor to 8 years and 10 months in prison

The loss of purchasing power has only been partially compensated, according to the FNV. The union had previously focused on automatic price compensation (APC) for all workers. “But the APC has only been agreed upon in collective labor agreements very occasionally,” says a spokesperson for AWVN.

Zakaria Boufangacha, vice-chairman of FNV, acknowledges this. “There is still an inflation gap that needs to be made up in many collective labor agreements. Hence the strict requirement of 5 to 14 percent and automatic price compensation. Although inflation has declined in recent months, the damage is still there.”

Catching up

That is why FNV and CNV are now focusing on catching up. “We first want to catch up on inflation,” says Boufangacha. “We will ask for fewer wage increases in sectors where wages have already risen significantly.”

In addition to a percentage wage increase, CNV also wants employees to receive an additional 50 to 100 euros per month. This is especially beneficial for lower incomes. FNV wants to increase the minimum wage to 16 euros per hour and reintroduce the APC in negotiations on a new collective labor agreement. See also Anthony Garotinho is hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro

There was a lot of unrest this year surrounding the collective labor agreement negotiations. Actions or strikes were taken in various sectors to demand higher wages. And there will be unrest again in the coming collective labor agreement season if necessary, Boufangacha warns. “The inflation gap must be made up for and for this a strong trade union and good collective labor agreements are desperately needed. If action is required, we will go for it. 2023 has also shown that taking action pays off.”

CNV also has a plan for employee shares. Employees then receive shares in the company, so they benefit if the company does well.

Warning

Employers have been warning against significant wage increases for some time. The costs are unaffordable for many entrepreneurs. Companies are also already struggling with high costs for energy and materials. Many companies cannot pass on these higher costs, which reduces profits, business organizations warn. Higher wages can therefore be the final blow to companies. See also Donald Trump crashes before 'big announcement'



Watch our economy videos in the playlist below:



Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments provided with a full name are placed. We do this because we want a debate with people who stand by what they say, and therefore also put their names to it. Anyone who still needs to enter their name can do so by clicking on ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.