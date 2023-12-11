The latest post from Fntastic does not surprise anyone: the team responsible for making the failure The Day Before closed its doors and the announcement came via a long farewell message.

2023 was a year full of successes, but also failures: no one would have expected that the biggest failure it would arrive in December, after the release of, to name two, Gollum and Kong.

Yet, all things considered, The Day Before turned out not only to be a disappointment and a failure, but also a huge mockery: the title lost in just a few days 90% of its players and, now comes even more tragic news.

“Today we find ourselves forced to announce the end of Fnatic Studio. Unfortunately The Day Before was a commercial flop and the funds to continue our business are insufficient: in fact, with the little earnings we will have to pay the bills with our partners. We invested time, energy and human resources in what was supposed to be our first major title, namely The Day Before. We would have liked to work on new patches for the title but, unfortunately, the lack of funds does not allow us to do so. We worked, pouring sweat, tears and our personal savings into a project that went on for 5 years. We would like to remind you that no type of contribution was asked from the public before the game's release. We apologize for disappointing you: we did everything in our power, but we incorrectly assessed the commitment that video game development requires.”

The studio closes afterwards 8 years since its opening and the publication of 5 games.