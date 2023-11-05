The premiere of the movie ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ was a boom in its first week of release worldwide. In the United States alone, it grossed a total of $80 million and thus took first place at the box office in that country. Even in Peru, the situation was no different. In its first seven days of release, the film that features animatronic beasts as protagonists became the highest-grossing horror film in the history of our country: 132,000 people attended movie theaters.

However, after finishing its second week of release, the news is not good. The horror title, directed by Emma Tammi, has achieved a historical record that any other film would like not to hold. In this note, we tell you what it is about.

What is the fall that ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ has suffered?

The film based on the popular video game has gone from collecting $80 million (first week) to $19.4 million (second week), which translates into a drop of 76%. Despite the resounding fall, it has allowed it to maintain number 1 at the US box office. However, it also entered the select top 50 of the greatest percentage declines of a film.

He took away the place that was in the hands of ‘The Fifty Shades of Grey’. The film with an erotic tinge had grossed some 85.1 million dollars in its first week of release, subsequently, it fell into a debacle by accumulating only 22.2 million.

Despite the drop at the box office, confirmation of a second part would come. Photo: Instagram FNAF

What other movies have fallen as hard as ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

Among the films that had a louder fall than ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, stand out ‘Friday the 13th‘, which registered a drop of 80.4% in 2009: from obtaining, in its first week, 40.57 million dollars, it went on to collect 7.94 million in the following seven days. Another horror film also appears like ‘Halloween: the end’, which collapsed by 80%: from 40.05 million it fell to 8 million.

Despite what happened with ‘FNAF’, it is still a commercial success. It has already grossed almost $200 million worldwide on just a $20 million budget.