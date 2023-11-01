The recent premiere of ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s has generated a lot of expectation in people, not only because of the story and characters that the film presents, but also because of how these robots have been designed, which live possessed and seek to torment the protagonist of the film.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine, the director Emma Tammi made public a creepy anecdote that occurred during the filming of this film: “The animatronics moved on their own.”

What Did Emma Tammi Say About ‘Living’ Animatronics in ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’?

The filmmaker Emma Tammi revealed that, during the filming of the movie ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s, the robots of these anthropomorphic animals ‘came to a life of their own’ and moved on their own, as if by magic.

That statement shocked many, since the story of ‘FNAF’ revolves around that, possessed animatronics seeking to kill their victims.

“Sometimes they had a life of their own. Each of the [partes móviles] of the animatronic was handled by a different person. You had your eyes controlled by someone, your arms controlled by someone else, and your ears and jaws controlled by a different puppeteer. I remember standing next to one of the puppeteers with a remote control in my hand and the animatronic suddenly moved his eye. I looked at the puppeteer and said, ‘Did you do that?’ And he told me: ‘No,’” the famous director said smiling.

FNAF Director, Emma Tammi. Photo: Culture Leisure

Will there be a second part of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Emma Tammi He assured that this is the objective: to work with these robots in a hypothetical sequel. Previously, he had expressed his desire to make a trilogy of the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ franchise.

What is the minimum age to watch ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s?

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s, being a horror film, will not be suitable for all audiences; However, it is not that bloody, so some minors will be able to see it. For this reason, the filmmakers decided that only those over 13 years of age will watch the film, which has a total duration of 110 minutes, which translates into a general time of 1 hour and 50 minutes.

What is ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ about?

“Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza is a family restaurant where fantasy and fun come to life, as it uses life-size animatronic mascots for the children’s parties held there. When night comes, the shift begins for Mike Schmidt, Freddy’s new security guard who now, after going through some financial problems, works at this restaurant. When he spends his first night on the job, Mike will realize that the night shift at Freddy’s will not be as easy to overcome as he expected, and he will experience more than one terrifying situation as the animatronic mascots of this sinister establishment come to life,” says the official synopsis of the film