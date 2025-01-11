fnac temporarily closes its iconic Callao store (Madrid) this Saturday, January 11, for renovations, with the aim of improving the consumer experience and plans to reopen it during the last quarter of this year, according to a statement.

Specifically, the firm has specified that while the renovation of the space lasts, purchases can continue to be made normally. through your store on-lineas well as the rest of the stores in Madrid (Goya, Madrid Río, Parquesur, Plaza Norte, La Gavia, Majadahonda and Torrejón).

In this way, orders on-line made before the closure can be picked up at Fnac Callao until Saturday, and from that date onwards, they will be available for purchase. pick up at Fnac Goyathe nearest store. In addition, changes and returns will also be managed in the latter.

Fnac occupied since 1993 the entirety of this emblematic building in the center of Madrid, using around 40% of its space as commercial space, allocating the rest to warehouses, evacuation routes and technical areas. In the new premises, with a surface area of ​​nearly 4,000 square meters, the 70% of the spaces They will be destined for the commercial surface.

Fnac Spain reiterates that starting this Saturday it is working to offer a store in the mythical Plaza de Callao completely renovatedwhich will have an innovative experience, adapted to the new needs of its clients.