Erica, the PS4 FMV thriller I really liked, is now available on the App Store. It’s £ 3, but you can try a portion of the game for free.

I’m not sure about the smaller screens – it’s a cinematic kind of game – but the touchscreen interface looks like it fits really well. On PS4, you slid your fingers along the controller’s touchpad to control the game, following fingerprint prompts on the screen. Now, you can literally touch the fingerprints instead. It should work wonderfully.

A little ahead of schedule but excited that #EricaiOS is now live in the App Store! pic.twitter.com/ImdpXSS3jb – Flavourworks (@flavourworks) January 14, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Erica is a game about a young lady caught up in a murder investigation, and in the pull of the dark, mysterious secrets lie within. How she navigates through this, though, is of course up to you. What decisions will you make?

What elevates Erica is the quality it’s put together with. There’s a beauty and grace to it. The cinematography is gorgeous, the acting is generally strong, and the story is tense enough to pull you through.

It’s made by Flavorworks, a small team in London. I’m not sure what the studio is up to next. The last sign of activity was a successful funding round for the technology behind Erica. More of the same, then? I hope so!