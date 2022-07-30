A common project between Pirelli And Italian Motorcycle Federation which saw the 21 motorcycle test riders of the tire company return to the stands. Objective: greater safety for those who are professional motorcyclists, through a course, organized in the Pirelli proving ground in Pergusa, where the test riders of the motorcycle testing department followed the lessons of the Federmoto experts, obtaining at the end of the course the qualification of Federal instructors, both on-road and off-road. A unique example in the sector and which confirms the utmost attention to safety by the Italian Motorcycle Federation and Pirelli.

The course, organized by Coordinator of the Technical Direction of Federmoto and Federal Councilor Raffaele Prisco and held by FMI Federal Instructors Alex De Angelis (former MotoGP and Superbike rider)for driving on the road e Davide Degli Esposti (former Italian and European supercross champion) for the off-road one, it was an opportunity for Pirelli and the Italian Motorcycle Federation to discuss working methods that led to mutual enrichment between motorcycle professionals. Pirelli’s motorcycle testing department boasts 40 years of activity and is recognized as a reality of excellence at an international level thanks to continuous technical training but also to investments in safety and the dense network of contacts with motorcycle manufacturers. Motorcycle testing Pirelli has been collaborating for over twenty years in the continuous development of airbag systems with the main companies in the sector and its testers were among the first in the world to introduce the airbag as a standard component of their safety equipment. The activity of Pirelli’s motorcycle testing department produces 8000 behavior tests every year for a total of approximately 600,000 kilometers traveled. To obtain constant product quality, the testing department needs continuous technical and operational training and Pirelli values ​​the people it employs, investing in active and passive safety but also and above all in training.

The Training Courses of the Italian Motorcycle Federation held by the Technical Sector are developed in very in-depth theoretical and practical sessions. They are generally structured over three days during which lessons are held in the classroom, on the square and on the road. The Pergusa plant was used solely for training and safe driving purposes. During the theory, various topics were covered including physics, motorcycle dynamics and first aid and also cutting-edge topics such as physiology, psychology and biomechanics of the motorcyclist. All this considering the specificity of the role of tester. With regard to the practice, the sessions were adapted to the already excellent preparation of the Pirelli staff. The level of skill required and found in the exercises on the forecourt, aimed at excellent management of the bike, was very high, as were the hours of Safe Driving both on asphalt and off-road particularly intense and with a high technical rate.