The Federal Biomedical Agency is conducting a study to assess the COVID-19 genome, writes RIA News with reference to the head of the department of translational medicine and innovative technologies of the FMBA of Russia Daria Kryuchko.

She announced this while speaking at the Open Innovations forum held online.

According to her, the analysis of the relevant data will make it possible to make decisions on the opening of air links with other states.

“The processing of large databases in relation to the sequencing of the genomes of the virus allows us on the basis of these data to judge not only the origin of the virus, in any case, we can preliminarily understand which virus came from where, but on the basis of these data, in fact, we can accept the corresponding anti-epidemic measures – open or close communication with certain countries and communication within the country, ”the agency quotes Kryuchko as saying.

She also noted that about 1000 COVID-19 genomes have already been sequenced in FMBA institutions.