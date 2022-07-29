Saturday, July 30, 2022
Flying | “Very bad idea” – Swedish coach joked about a bomb, Kastrup airport was evacuated

July 29, 2022
in World Europe
The national team coach, who was traveling to the competition, was arrested in Copenhagen because of the incident.

29.7. 15:32 | Updated 29.7. 17:21

Copenhagen Kastrup airport was closed on Friday morning after an incident during a security check. Kastrup Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Nordic countries in terms of passenger numbers.

According to the Copenhagen police, the Swedish sports coach was irritated when he was asked what was in the luggage? The coach is said to have replied, “bomb”. A Swedish newspaper tells about it Aftonbladet.

The terminal was evacuated while the luggage was searched and the coach was detained. He is said to have later announced that it was a joke.

“We have to take it seriously when someone says they have a bomb at the airport. It’s a very bad idea to joke about it,” a spokesperson for the Copenhagen police told the newspaper.

Aftonbladet says that it is a national team coach who was with the team on the way to competitions, but does not specify the sport. In the sports association, the activity was not considered good.

The association’s spokesperson told Aftonbladet that the coach has been dismissed from his position.

“Of course we have acted immediately. The person has been dismissed from our operations and this is also a police matter.”

Nothing dangerous was found in the bag and the terminal opened to passengers. The coach is still in custody.

