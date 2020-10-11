Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Flying This is what a seven-hour passenger flight looked like nowhere – “People miss traveling”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 11, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Australian Qantas Airways flight QF787 departed Sydney on Saturday and arrived in Sydney after seven hours.

A flight aimed at passengers with travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, the flight “nowhere” was flown on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 150 passengers were allowed to join. There were 134 tickets on sale, costing from € 485 to € 2,335. Flight sold out in ten minutes.

Although the plane returned to its place of departure, passengers were still able to enjoy the scenery of Australia’s coast. The video in this article shows what the flight looked like.

“People clearly crave travel and flying experience. If there is demand, we will arrange more such flights in the future while waiting for the borders to open, ”Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said To CNN in September.

Qantas was not the first with his idea. Flights to nowhere have not been arranged in the past in Taiwan and Japan, among others. Similar flights are planned elsewhere.

Passengers on Saturday’s flight rejoiced at the tourism amid the corona pandemic.­Picture: QANTAS AIRWAYS

On the flight route, passengers were able to see the sights of Australia from above.­Picture: QANTAS AIRWAYS

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Dharmendra completes 60 years in Bollywood, shares cute video for fans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In