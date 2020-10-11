Flying This is what a seven-hour passenger flight looked like nowhere – “People miss traveling”

Australian Qantas Airways flight QF787 departed Sydney on Saturday and arrived in Sydney after seven hours.

A flight aimed at passengers with travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, the flight “nowhere” was flown on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 150 passengers were allowed to join. There were 134 tickets on sale, costing from € 485 to € 2,335. Flight sold out in ten minutes.

Although the plane returned to its place of departure, passengers were still able to enjoy the scenery of Australia’s coast. The video in this article shows what the flight looked like.

“People clearly crave travel and flying experience. If there is demand, we will arrange more such flights in the future while waiting for the borders to open, ”Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said To CNN in September.

Qantas was not the first with his idea. Flights to nowhere have not been arranged in the past in Taiwan and Japan, among others. Similar flights are planned elsewhere.

Passengers on Saturday’s flight rejoiced at the tourism amid the corona pandemic.­