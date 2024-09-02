Flying | The tightening of liquid restrictions has congested Helsinki-Vantaa’s security checks

Flying|According to Finavia, the tightening of liquid restrictions has caused congestion at security checks at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. At the airport, it is checked that passengers do not have liquid containers of more than one hundred milliliters in their hand luggage.

Air passengers the tightening of liquid restrictions has congested security checks at Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Monday morning.

Helsingin Sanomat is told from the communication of Finavia, which develops the Finnish airport network, that the hand luggage of all air passengers is currently checked at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. This has caused traffic jams at the field’s security checks.

Liquid restrictions changed at the beginning of September due to new EU regulations. At European airports, liquids in packages of no more than 100 milliliters may be packed in hand luggage in the future.

Helsinki-Vantaa the maximum allowed total amount of liquids transported in hand luggage remains unchanged despite the change.

That’s still two liters per passenger. At the airport, it is still checked that passengers do not have liquid containers of more than one hundred milliliters in their hand luggage. Liquid containers over 100 milliliters or 100 grams are removed from hand luggage.

The new EU regulations do not apply to checked bags or regulations regarding medicines, baby food or special diets.

At Helsinki-Vantaa airport, you can still keep liquids in your bag during the security check. So there is no need to put liquids in a transparent bag. However, travelers should check the destination country’s own rules.

Fluid restrictions has previously been relaxed in Helsinki-Vantaa.

The amount of liquids allowed in hand luggage increased from one liter to two liters in the summer of 2023. More new security screening devices were also installed at the airport, which is why liquid containers over a deciliter were allowed.