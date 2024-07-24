Flying | The October riot has returned to the demonstration at Helsinki-Vantaa airport

Flying|Elokapina already published a video in the morning, in which it said that it had blocked access to the airport’s security check.

Environmental movement Elokapina says that he returned to protest at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. According to the movement, 11 of its members have prevented people from going through the security check by standing in front of the security gates at around half past four in the afternoon.

Earlier this morning, the store prevented people from going through the security check just before the departure of the morning flight to Brussels.

Animal rebellion posted after seven in the morning on Instagram a video in which it said it had blocked access to airport security. Elokapina says that the demonstration moved outside after the police gave the order to leave.

According to the police, the morning demonstration lasted about half an hour and did not cause delays in the security check or other disturbances.

“The police were there. They left on their own initiative,” the inspector, general manager, told STT Jere Pääkkönen From the Itä-Uusimaa police department in the morning.

According to Pääkkönen’s assessment, there were a few protesters there.

Let’s go according to its actions, it tried to draw the attention of decision-makers to the climate disadvantages of air travel. The effort is to create pressure so that the government supports the rapid reduction of the use of fossil fuels. Finland should end all air transport subsidies and tax breaks, says Elokapina.

“The August revolt does not blame the individual air traveler, but the criticism is aimed at the system, which also enables destructive mass tourism. In addition to the harmfulness of air travel, mass tourism as a phenomenon is dangerous for both local nature and local people,” states Elokapina in the press release.

According to Elokapina, demonstrations belonging to the international group are being organized in at least ten countries today. In addition to Finland, demonstrations are organized at airports in Britain, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, the United States and Canada, among others.