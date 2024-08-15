Flying | The airline offers a membership with which you can fly as much as you want in a year

Flying|The low-cost airline Wizz Air, which also flies from Turku, offers the opportunity to “fly as much as you want” for a few hundred euros.

Low cost airline Wizz Air has started selling a membership that allows you to fly unlimitedly for an annual fee. Britain, among others, reported on the matter on Thursday the BBC and American news channel CNBC.

According to Wizz Air’s website, those who have purchased a membership can fly unlimitedly on all Wizz Air flights from September.

Hungarian Wizz Air flies to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, for example. From Turku it flies to Gdańsk and Rome.

According to the terms of the annual subscription, the person who bought the subscription can book a maximum of three one-way flights for the same day. The flight must be booked no later than three days before departure.

According to the company’s website, the “fly as much as you want” annual membership now costs 499 euros. However, it is a discount price, and on Friday, August 16, the price will rise to 599 euros.

In addition to the annual fee, a separate fee of 9.99 euros must be paid for each flight.

Wizz Air says that it sells 10,000 annual memberships so far. When buying a membership, the buyer must select the airport he uses most often.

On the website, in the terms of the annual subscription, it is pointed out that free seats on flights cannot be guaranteed to the purchasers of the membership.

Wizz Air is not the first airline to offer an annual membership that enables unlimited flying. For example, the US-based Frontier Airlines and the Malaysian company Air Asia have similar offers.