Le Bourget. Long awaited, the first electric flying taxis are beginning to leave the research centers heading to the tracks, like the Volocopter one, which should officially be in service for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

At the Le Bourget airport, just outside Paris, the “Volocity” of this German manufacturer lands softly after a 15-minute demonstration flight during the international air show.

The two-seater device -a pilot and a passenger-, powered by electric batteries, makes almost no noise, compared to the fighters that cross the sky.

On board, Paul Stone, a 56-year-old Briton, is at the controls. A relatively “easy” piloting, according to this former Royal Navy soldier, who previously flew fighters and helicopters.

With this eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft), “helicopter pilots have to unlearn several very specialized skills,” he adds.

In this white plane, reminiscent of a helicopter, “a digital flight control system” makes piloting much easier, Stone explains, excited to experience “this new world.”

With a view to the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, Volocopter has been testing its devices in the Paris region for a year and a half together with the companies that manage transport and airports in the area.

It is the final stretch of an investment of 600 million dollars. “It is a challenge, but we are very close to the commercial phase,” acknowledges its commercial and financial director, Christian Bauer.

In addition to selling its aircraft, the company also plans to manage journeys through an application that will allow online booking, such as for taxis.

And it has already received 300 pre-orders from private companies to jointly exploit its flying taxis.

No pilot?

The eVTOLs enjoy for the first time a dedicated space at the air show, where ultra-sophisticated devices are exhibited, in a context of significant investments.

According to a recent study by the consulting firm Deloitte, this type of aircraft attracted 6 billion euros (6.550 million dollars) of investments worldwide in 2021.

“Four years ago it was a sector that was still very explored. The market has consolidated a bit and today we have true prototypes. It becomes a reality,” analyzes Jean-Louis Rassineux, from Deloitte.

Enthusiasm exists and orders follow. On Monday, the eVTOL Atea from French startup Ascendance Flight Technologies announced 110 new orders, bringing the total to 505.

For its part, United Airlines ordered 100 aircraft from the US company Archer for more than a billion dollars. Its Midnight model can carry four passengers, in addition to the pilot.

“We can replace a 90-minute drive by a five-minute drive,” he told afp Archer founder and boss Adam Goldstein.

By using electric power, the maintenance cost is lower than helicopters, according to Goldstein, who rejects the usual criticism that these planes will be for the richest.

“You can share the cost among a much broader user base, getting the planes flying a lot more,” he says.

Attracted by this potential new market, established manufacturers don’t want to miss the boat.

The American Boeing thus invested massively in the company Wisk Aero, which has developed an eVTOL without a pilot, also presented in Le Bourget.

“We are absolutely determined to have the first certified autonomous aircraft,” stresses Brian Yutko, the leader of Wisk, who does not give precise dates but has the Los Angeles-2028 Olympic Games in mind.