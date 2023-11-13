Drone-shaped flying taxis are means of urban transport, real aerial vehicles with or without a pilot that are capable of transporting people from one place to another within cities.

The Milan city council passed an authorizing resolution Sea Spa to set up a company to develop the system Urban Air Mobilitythrough the creation and management of vertiports. The goal is to allow the transport of peopleeven in densely populated areas, using flying taxis, i.e. electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The company will be formed with the involvement of 2i Aeroporti and Skyports, with Sea Spa holding the majority of the shares (51%).

The project involves the implementation of an air transport system using electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying taxis.

Sea Spa has already started preliminary studies to identify strategic locations for vertiports, with four possible sites, two at the airports of Linate And Malpensa and two urban a Roman Gate And CityLife.

The project for flying TAXIs in Milan, initially estimated at approx 33 million eurosexpects traffic of approximately 200 passengers per day by 2026. It aims to minimize environmental impacts, including land consumption and noise pollution thanks to the fully electric propulsion systems of the eVTOLs.

The resolution underlines the need for a regulatory intervention to define rules for vertical flight and principles for defining infrastructure, proposing an initial period of experimentation in agreement with the competent bodies.

