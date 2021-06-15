Hyundai and General Motors are serious with flying cars. Both companies are pursuing the development of this sort of air taxi, with the Korean company that is even thinking of boasting a service of this type already operating by 2025. On the other hand, the optimism of the American manufacturer is more cautious, according to which it will be necessary to wait until 2030 before air taxi services will be able to overcome the technical and regulatory obstacles and thus be able to reach commercialization.

To date, there are several start-ups that have launched into the flying car segment, but there is still a long way to go before reaching a business guaranteed by this type of activity. The companies that have dealt with it have mainly thought of 100% electric aircraft, with vertical take-off and landing, capable of transporting both people and goods: certainly very tempting ideas, but which to date they have not shown any profitability. As mentioned, Hyundai is convinced that there will soon be important news in this sense: recently Jose Munoz, COO of Hyundai and CEO of Hyundai North America, who had expressed great confidence in the development of this technology, said that air taxis would be operational in major US airports by 2028, but then bring forward this deadline by 3 years, then to 2025.

Not by chance, Autoblog remember how Hyundai is working on developing the air taxis powered by electric batteries, capable of carrying up to six people from highly congested urban centers to airports. And the Korean carmaker is not the only big name involved in this sector: let’s think of Toyota, Daimler, Geely, all companies trying to understand when the right moment will be to launch an offensive in this segment of mobility. “We at Hyundai are convinced that we can build a complete service around these flying cars “, concluded Jose Munoz.