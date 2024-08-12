The promise was bold: “Paris will be the first European city – and probably the first city in the world – to offer electric air taxi services in time for the 2024 Olympic Games.” Volocopter, the German manufacturer of electric air taxis, announced this a year ago at the aircraft fair in Le Bourget near Paris. One passenger per aircraft was to be transported at 90 to 100 kilometers per hour, on five routes at a height of less than 500 meters. Booking options were to be announced at the end of 2023.