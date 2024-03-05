Flying | Subsidized regional flights will continue under Finnair's responsibility at the end of next month

The airline won Traficom's tender at the beginning of the year.

State subsidized regional flights have been operated by the airline Finnair since the end of April.

At the beginning of the year, the airline won the tender of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom and will continue subsidized flights to five provincial airports until March 2026. According to Traficom, there will be no interruptions to flights due to the change of operator.

According to the news release sent by Traficom on Tuesday, what is new is that there will be direct connections from Helsinki to Kemi-Tornio and Kokkola-Pietarsaari in the future instead of the previous so-called triangle.

In addition, Finnair's contract covers flights from Helsinki to Joensuu, Jyväskylä and Kajaani. Previously, the flights were operated by Norra, jointly owned by the Danish airline DAT and Finnair.

According to Traficom, there are ten round-trip flights each week.