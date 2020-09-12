Highlights: DMRC is getting large number of complaints from people on social media

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

As the Metro lines are opening, the congestion in the metro is also increasing. People have also started disobeying the rules. For the last two-three days, DMRC has been receiving complaints through social media for breaking the rules related to the prevention of corona inside the metro. DMRC is being tagged by putting photos of many people on social media, in which either people are standing in line outside the station gate or sticking to sit in the train leaving the seat. Is, sitting on the same seat. Apart from this, a large number of photos of such people are also coming on social media, who are not wearing masks inside the metro or walking distance inside the station. To take action on all such complaints, DMRC has now decided to deploy flying squads on all lines from Saturday. The officials have made it clear that even after convincing, if no one believes, then taking strict action against it will not be averse.

With the opening of two new metro lines on Friday, congestion in the metro has started increasing gradually. Especially during the peak hours in the morning at the terminal stations and other major congested stations, pictures of long lines have come out. During this time, many people were seen pushing around or standing very close to each other. At the same time, such pictures are also coming from inside the trains, in which people are clearly seen to defy the new rules.

DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that all efforts are being made to make people aware of the new rules, but in spite of this some people are deliberately disregarding the rules. DMRC is receiving complaints about this through social media. In such a situation, it has been decided to deploy flying squads on all metro lines, which will do surprise checking at different stations and inside trains. If someone is found to be in violation of the rules, they will be counseled. If in spite of this no one believes, then under the Operations and Maintenance Act of Delhi Metro, action will be taken against such people and if required, such people can be taken off the train and handed over to the Metro Police.

Many steps are being taken to make people aware

Anuj Dayal said that efforts are being made at many levels to make people aware of the new rules and to save them the risk of infection. Thermal scanning of passengers is being done, their luggage and hands are being sanitized before traveling in the metro. Emphasis is being laid on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Some new announcements have also been added to the automatic announcement system to be held at the metro station and inside the trains, so that people can be constantly alerted. Such short films are also being played on LED screens installed at many stations, which are being told how to reduce the risk of infection in trains. All such messages are also being displayed through visual messages appearing on LED screens inside trains. Also, people are being told what to do and what not to do by placing posters and standees in place inside the trains and in the metro station premises. 1500 employees and civil defense volunteers have been deployed at all the metro stations to assist the people.