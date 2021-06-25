A largely empty plane in corona time is in itself an explainable and well-known phenomenon: only necessary trips, color codes, quarantine obligation – postpone it for a while. In South Korea, however, such flights regularly take off to leave for… nowhere really.

Flights to nowhere have left several countries since the outbreak of the pandemic. Qantas allowed Australians to enjoy the supermoon at twelve kilometers altitude. Such flights also departed from Taiwan, Singapore, Brunei and Japan, in most cases to treat passengers to scenic views. Participants declared opposite CNN to feel “emotional in a strange way” or “as if I am back home.”

The South Korean ‘view flights’ revolve around something else: tax-free shopping. The planes take off, briefly head for Japanese airspace, making them an international flight, and then turn around. Whoever has a nice route and ditto pilot may also score some beautiful views.

Booked so far according to Korean customs from September 2020 to June 2021, nearly 16,000 South Koreans took 152 flights to nowhere. And there was shopping: the passengers bought together for 16.5 million euros duty free– stuff: more than a thousand euros per person. Almost half of the occupants paid more than 500 euros for tax-free drinks.

The flights are offered by seven airlines. Mega concern Lotte itself offered free air travel to its 130 highest paying customers – who were expected to live up to their name of big spender in the air.

Korea Herald-journalist Yim Hyun-su took a sightseeing flight of just under two hours with Asiana Airlines in the autumn. Once in the air, he said, there were frequent cries of excitement when a beautiful view was seen. “Luckily, with the help of local air traffic controllers, we were able to get to a lower altitude” [3 in plaats van 10 kilometer] fly”, says lead pilot Jang Doo-ho. This gave passengers a good view of the famous Halla Mountain on Jeju Island.

The flights are allowed to give airlines a chance to earn some money and keep staff at work. Only requirement is that they don’t land in between. Aviation is one of the economically hardest hit sectors by the corona pandemic and also one of the largest recipients of financial aid packages.

From a climate point of view, the flights are a surreal phenomenon. ‘Vliegschaamte’ was nominated as Word of the Year in the Netherlands in 2018. Then why useless CO 2 allow emissions for some discount on luxury goods?

The Korean press was mild. Elsewhere, pleasure flights came under fire earlier. Singapore Airlines even canceled the service after criticism from activist groups. “Our house is on fire,” Flight Free Australia’s Mark Carter quotes Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. “It [vliegen naar nergens] is like throwing a bucket of gasoline for every bucket of water you throw at the burning house.”