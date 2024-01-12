Flying | Patria's plane made a forced landing in Spain

Patria's small plane, which was on a training flight, made a controlled forced landing in Salobreña, Spain, on Friday afternoon.

Defense equipment manufacturer Patria's small plane made a forced landing in Spain on Friday.

It was a Diamond DA40 NG small plane that was on a training flight.

Among other things, they told about it earlier Over and Spanish Ideal magazine.

Patria has civil flight training in Córdoba, Spain. The small plane that made the forced landing on Friday was on a training flight from Almería to Córdoba. The flight height of the small Diamond DA40 NG is about a kilometer.

“A fault was detected in the plane and the pilots made a forced landing decision. It was a controlled forced landing done just in case,” says Patria's director of communications Sirje Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen.

The plane made an emergency landing on a sandy beach in the town of Salobreña at 15:55 Finnish time.

At the time of the forced landing, there was an instructor and two students on board. Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen does not comment on their nationalities. Patria's training program has people from several different countries.

The trio was not injured in the forced landing.