Flying Objects | White House: China has spy ball program, but still doesn’t know what foreign objects in recent days are

China has succeeded in obtaining little intelligence information through its activities, the White House estimates. The abundant recent ball sightings may be due to the fact that the airspace is now being closely monitored.

United States has not been able to identify which objects have been moving in its airspace recently, said a White House spokesperson John Kirby on Monday evening Finnish time. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

Three flying objects have been shot down in the airspace of the United States and one in the airspace of Canada. The first object was shot down just over a week ago off South Carolina and is believed to be chinese spy ball.

According to Kirby, it is still unclear whether the objects are related to espionage. Some objects may have moved “sensitively” above the regions, he told reporters. Some information has been gathered about the shot down ball, but not everything. According to Kirby, the objects have had to be shot down because there is no certainty if they are related to espionage.

However, according to Kirby, the United States has been able to verify that China has a spy ball program. According to Kirby, China has gained little more intelligence through the program.

White House press secretary John Kirby also spoke to reporters about foreign objects on February 10.

Of objects there is not believed to be any danger to civilians, Kirby said. The most recent objects moved so low that they still posed a danger to air traffic.

According to Kirby, the fact that so many objects have been spotted in recent days can be partially explained by the fact that the airspace is being monitored more closely at the moment.

Americans don’t have to be afraid of aliens, or beings from outer space either, Kirby said. The White House press chief said the same thing on Monday Karine Jean-Pierre.

“There is no indication of aliens in these recent cases. I want the American people to know that,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Kirby also reiterated the claim that the US has no balloons in Chinese airspace. Earlier on Monday China had saidthat balls sent by the United States have been spotted in Chinese airspace more than ten times since January last year.