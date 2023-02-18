Flying Objects | The United States stopped searching for downed targets

The parts of the Chinese ball that was already shot down earlier will be taken to the FBI laboratory for examination. Other down shot objects do not appear to be associated with this orb.

United States has ended the search for flying objects shot down over the past week, the US military says, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters.

On February 4, a U.S. fighter jet shot down an object it was flying on the east coast of the country off South Carolina. According to the US, it was a Chinese spy ball. China has denied this and said it was a weather observation balloon.

In the aftermath of the incident, the United States also shot down three other unidentified objects hovering in the country’s airspace during the week. The search for these two has also ended.

President Joe Biden said earlier this week that evidence suggests the other objects shot down were unrelated to the suspected spy ball.

I suspected the parts of the spy ball found in the sea are then transported to the FBI laboratory of the US federal police in the state of Virginia for examination.

“It is a significant amount [talteen otettua materiaalia]including structural parts and electronics and optics and everything else that is currently in the FBI lab at Quantico,” said a White House spokesman John Kirby on Friday.

Suspected Chinese spy ball in Montana skies in early February.

According to Kirby, the United States had already learned a lot about the ball by following its journey across the country.

For nearly two weeks, US Navy and Coast Guard vessels searched the sea area where the ball was shot down. Now they have left the area, and the restrictions on maritime and aviation traffic related to degrees have been removed.

Ball the shooting down and the statements made on both sides about it caused tensions between China and the United States.

For example, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended up postponing his February visit to Beijing. It would have been the first trip to China by the US Secretary of State in five years.