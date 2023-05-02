Flying Objects | NBC: US ​​tracks balloon that flew over Hawaii

According to the sources, it is not yet known what kind of balloon it is or who it belongs to.

of the United States the armed forces are tracking yet another balloon that flew in the country’s airspace, says NBC News based on three official sources.

According to the sources, it is not yet known what kind of balloon it is or who it belongs to. The target, which has been under surveillance since last week, flew over the state of Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean, but is not known to have crossed any sensitive areas.

Official sources say the balloon poses no danger to air traffic and does not appear to be sending intelligence-related signals elsewhere. The balloon appears to be out of control and is said to have continued flying towards Mexico.

of the United States according to a Chinese spy balloon flew over the country in early February before the armed forces shot it down. China has denied the spying accusations and claimed the object was a weather balloon that had strayed from its course.

However, the US armed forces do not believe that the ball now spotted over Hawaii belongs to China.