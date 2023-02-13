This Sunday was the day of the Super Bowl in the United States. But while Patrick Mahomes was guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to victory, the Pentagon called a press conference to clarify the UFO apparitions in the airspace of the United States and Canada. Clarify? There were not many explanations and the Pentagon did not even want to rule out the hypothesis that the objects are extraterrestrial, although there are no indications of this.

This was the question of the journalist from the New York Times Helene Cooper and the response from General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander of Air Force Northern Command:

“Since you still haven’t been able to tell us what those things we’re shooting out of the sky are, that begs the question. Have they ruled out aliens or extraterrestrials, and if so, why? Because that’s what everyone is asking us right now.

-Thanks for the question. I’ll let the intelligence and counterintelligence community find out. I have not ruled anything out at this time. We continue to assess each unknown threat or potential threat approaching North America with the intent to identify it.

Not ruling something out is not believing that something is so or suspecting it, but a statement like that didn’t help much to clarify anything. They also arrived after the shooting down of the third unidentified flying object in three days. “We are calling them objects and not balloons for a reason,” VanHerck added. The one shot down on Friday was the size of a small car, the one shot down on Saturday was cylindrical in shape and the one on Sunday was octagonal.

Perhaps due to the alarm and confusion created by the general’s statements, Pentagon sources came out after the press conference to explain to different media that there is no indication that the objects shot down are of alien origin. The main hypotheses with which they work is that they come from another country and the fact that so many have been detected in such a short space of time is a consequence of the fact that all the alarms have been turned on since the appearance of a Chinese balloon the week before the appearance of these new mysterious objects.

Melissa Dalton, Under Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, noted at the same press conference: “We have been taking a closer look at our airspace at these altitudes, including upgrading our radars, which may explain, at least in part, the increase in the objects that we have detected in the last week”.