Smoke rises after mutual shelling in the village of Duhaira near the border with Israel. Israel was attacked not only from the Gaza Strip, but also again to the north from Lebanon. © Hassan Ammar/dpa/AP

Hezbollah signals readiness to fight, Israel is on alert. Is the Middle East facing another war front?

Beirut – The north of Israel has been put on a state of alert, according to the military. Sirens wailed in large parts of the country near the demarcation line with neighboring Lebanon on Wednesday evening, the army said. The armed forces reported a suspected “infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli airspace.” The army ordered people in the north of the country to stay in shelters until further notice.

However, no rocket strikes from Lebanese territory have yet been detected, the military said. The armed forces observed both land and air.

Fearing a possible military escalation between the Shiite militia Hezbollah and the Israeli military, many Lebanese have already fled to the south of the country. According to eyewitnesses, several villages were deserted on Wednesday. Residents of the port city of Tire were reminded of previous serious conflicts with Israel.

Conflict between Hezbollah and Israel: The next war front is looming

Hezbollah signaled its readiness to fight after sending a US aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean: The organization is considered a close ally of Iran, is well equipped militarily and is hostile to the Jewish state.

In recent days, there have been several small skirmishes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military following the Hamas attack. There are now fears that another war front could emerge along the Lebanese border. (nak/dpa)