Flying Objects | Another flying object has been spotted over Lake Huron in the Great Lakes region of the United States and Canada

Earlier on Sunday, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described the objects that went down in the US and Canada on Friday and Saturday as balloons smaller than a Chinese spy balloon.

On Friday and the unidentified flying objects that were shot down in Alaska and northern Canada on Saturday were likely also balls like the Chinese spy ball shot down last week, although significantly smaller. The majority leader of the US Senate, the Democratic Party, told about it Chuck Schumer of the United States In an interview with the ABC channel on Sunday.

The United States said it shot down an unidentified flying object over Alaska on Friday. Late Saturday evening local time, the Canadian and US air forces jointly shot down an object flying over the Canadian Yukon.

On Sunday, US airspace over Lake Michigan was closed due to “national defense”, according to the news agency Reuters, according to the US Aviation Administration.

After ten in the evening Finnish time, the Michigan representative of the US House of Representatives Jack Bergman told messaging service on Twitter, that the US military had “decommissioned” an “object” over Lake Huron in the Great Lakes region, near Lake Michigan. Representative from Michigan Elissa Slotkin again tweeted that in the coming days it will become clear which object it is.

Canada also closed its airspace in the Tobermory region of Ontario on Sunday due to an “air defense operation”, reports Reuters. Tobermory is located on the shores of Lake Huron.

Schumer said Sunday that this weekend’s objects were, however, significantly smaller than the 200-foot-tall Chinese spy ball that was shot down last week. According to Schumer, however, the balls were a risk to aviation, as they flew at the same altitude as commercial flights.

A White House spokesman said Sunday, like Schumer, that the objects extinguished on Friday and Saturday were smaller than a Chinese ball.

However, the White House did not say whether the objects were balls, but according to the spokesperson, they “did not closely resemble” a spy ball. According to the spokesman, the White House will not make a more precise definition of extinguished objects until they are found.

Schumer admitted in an interview with ABC that the US did not know about the existence of spy balls until a few months ago.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday, according to Reuters, that the search for the downed object is ongoing in the Yukon. When an item is found, it is analyzed. Trudeau said on Saturday that the Canadian Defense Forces will be responsible for the search and analysis.

“There is still a lot to figure out. That’s why this analysis will be very important,” said Trudeau.

Minister of Defense of Canada Anita Anand described the extinguished object as cylindrical in shape on Sunday morning Finnish time.

Last last week the United States shot down a Chinese spy ball over South Carolina.

As a result of the shooting down, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken moved his scheduled visit to Beijing, the capital of China. A new date for the visit has not yet been agreed upon.

Also over South America a spy ball was spotted last week. China claims the ball strayed into the area.