Flying | NY Times: Boeing, which misled authorities, may again avoid criminal charges

Flying|A total of 346 people died in Boeing airplane model crashes in 2018 and 2019. The company was accused of misleading the authorities who granted the model a flight permit.

of the United States the Department of Justice is considering an agreement with aircraft manufacturer Boeing that would allow the company to avoid criminal charges. An American newspaper tells about it The New York Times citing their sources.

The company’s plane had a disastrous plane crash in 2018 and another in 2019. Boeing admitted in court that its employees had misled the authorities who had given permission to fly the types of planes involved in the accidents.

However, the company avoided fraud chargesas the matter was resolved in 2021 by agreement. Among other things, Boeing had to pay $2.5 billion in compensation and increase safety controls.

However, according to the Ministry of Justice, Boeing has violated this agreement, which is why the matter is being re-examined.

May to be that no charges are still brought against the company. According to The New York Times’ sources, bringing charges has been considered a risky option in the Justice Department.

Instead, the company may require an independent safety supervisor. According to sources, it would better guarantee that safety and quality control is developed.

The solution would likely be a relief for Boeing. Similar lawsuits have even led companies to bankruptcy in the past, The New York Times reminds.

In addition to the US aviation industry, Boeing is also a significant factor in the country’s defense industry.

A possible criminal conviction could exclude Boeing from U.S. government procurement, causing a deep dent in the company’s revenue.

Family members of those killed in the crash hold pictures of crash victims in the US Senate on June 18, 2024.

Contract settlement no decision has yet been made on the more detailed terms. The ministry is expected to make its decision by the end of June.

Decisions regarding Boeing have not yet been made, said the director responsible for fraud at the Ministry of Justice Glenn Leon in an email to the lawyer representing the relatives of those who died in the crash on Friday.

In an email seen by news agency AFP, Leon said that the information in The New York Times is not true.

“The first contract failed. There’s no reason to believe the other one would be any better,” Cassell said, referring to the 2021 contract, according to AFP.

The Ministry of Justice did not comment on the matter to the newspaper itself. Boeing did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment.

A year A total of 346 people died in plane crashes in 2018 and 2019. The crash planes were the model Boeing 737 Max, which was ordered after the accidents to a no-fly zone in Europe and the United States.

An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed about six minutes after takeoff near Bishoftu, Ethiopia in March 2019. None of those on board survived the crash.

About five months earlier, a similar plane fell into the Java Sea. All 189 people on board died in the crash.